A 34-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty after a video was shared on social media showing a man beating a dog in the street.

The footage circulated on Facebook on Saturday and appeared to show the man striking his dog in Lawsons Road, Thornton.

The incident was reported to police at around 7.25pm and officers arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty. He was also arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

Lancashire Police seized six dogs and removed them from the address.

Today, the force confirmed that a 34-year-old man, Ben Smith, of Lawsons Road, Thornton has been charged with two offences of animal cruelty and one offence of threats to kill.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court today (August 19, 2024).

Full police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a video circulating on social media of a man assaulting a dog in Thornton Cleveleys, and we wanted to give you some background.

“At around 7.25pm on Saturday, August 17, we were called to reports of animal cruelty and verbal threats towards a person on Lawsons Road in Thornton Cleveleys.

“Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty and threats to kill.

“A total of 6 dogs were seized by police and removed from the address.

“The man arrested, Ben Smith, 34, of Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, has now been charged with two offences of animal cruelty and one offence of threats to kill.

“He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court today (August 19, 2024).”