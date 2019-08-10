Man charged after teen knocked unconscious in Blackpool street

Have your say

A 19-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries after being knocked out in a Blackpool Street.

Police were called at 4.20am on Tuesday, August 6, to reports of the assault. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment,

Josh Leslie, 22, of Norfolk Road, Blackpool, was later arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Det Sgt Lee Kelly, of Blackpool CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their support and assistance during our investigation.

“The victim was treated at hospital and is recovering.”