A Mini Cooper travelling on the southbound carriageway was instructed to stop at around 8.40pm on Monday (July 3).

The driver stopped in a live lane of the carriageway before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was later found in Curedale Lane, Walton-le-Dale.

A man has been charged after "£50,000 worth" of cannabis was found in a car on the M6 near Preston

A large quantity of harvested cannabis bush, valued at £50,000, was also found during a search of the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Ermal Cala, 33, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, driving a vehicle without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

