Man charged after police catch thief attempting to steal from vape store in Kirkham

A man has been charged by police after a thief was caught attempting to burgle a vape store in Kirkham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a vape store in Station Road at around 5.15am on Saturday (July 22).

A man was found at the premises thanks to the “quick response” by officers.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested at the scene.

A man has been charged following an attempted burglary at a vape store in KirkhamA man has been charged following an attempted burglary at a vape store in Kirkham
Miran Ahmed, 19, from Glasgow, was later charged with an offence of burglary with intent to steal.

He was remanded to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 24.