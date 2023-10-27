A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered inside a property in St Annes.

The cannabis farm was discovered inside a property in Leach Lane on Wednesday (October 25) following community reports.

Officers found 249 plants spread across two rooms. These were dismantled by the Blackpool Task Force.

Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been bypassed.

Electricity North West attended the address to ensure the area was safe.

Kastriot Vadardha was arrested at the scene and later charged with cultivation of a class B drug.

The 44-year-old was remanded into custody until November 3.

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call police 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.