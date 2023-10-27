News you can trust since 1873
Man charged after nearly 250 cannabis plants discovered by Lancashire Police inside St Annes property

A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered inside a property in St Annes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
The cannabis farm was discovered inside a property in Leach Lane on Wednesday (October 25) following community reports.

Officers found 249 plants spread across two rooms. These were dismantled by the Blackpool Task Force.

Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been bypassed.

A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered in St Annes

Electricity North West attended the address to ensure the area was safe.

Kastriot Vadardha was arrested at the scene and later charged with cultivation of a class B drug.

The 44-year-old was remanded into custody until November 3.

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call police 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.