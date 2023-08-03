News you can trust since 1873
Man charged after burglar interrupted by occupants returning home in Ansdell

A man has been charged by police following a burglary in Ansdell.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

The suspect was inside a property in Ansdell when he was disturbed by the occupants returning home on July 26.

A man was detained nearby after officers were called to the scene and was taken into custody at Blackpool Police Station.

Iain Dudman, 46, of no fixed address, was later charged with residential burglary.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 25.