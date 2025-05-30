A 23-year-old has been charged after an attack in Blackpool left a man in his 50s seriously injured in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Park Road, at the junction with Hornby Road, where the victim was found with head injuries at around 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services at the scene in Hornby Road at the junction with Park Road in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, May 27) | Jen O'Grady

He was taken to hospital and remains in a 'serious condition', said Lancashire Police, who have now charged a 23-year-old man with section 18 assault.

The force said Craig Kenny, 23, of Birstall Court, Runcorn, was last night charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily harm. He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning.

Three other men from Blackpool, aged 35, 42, 45, were also arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man following a serious assault in Blackpool.

“We were called to Park Road, Blackpool, at 9.15pm on Tuesday (May 27) following reports of an assault.

“Our officers attended and found a man in his 50s with head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Following enquiries, four men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. They were three men from Blackpool – aged 35, 42, 45 – and a 23-year-old man from Runcorn.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Craig Kenny, 23, of Birstall Court, Runcorn, was last night charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily harm. He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning.

“Two men, aged 35, 42 and 45, from Blackpool, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1199 of May 27, 2025.