Breaking
Lancashire Police charge man after axe attack in Granville Road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked with an axe in Blackpool.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was assaulted following an altercation with another man in Granville Road shortly before 8am on Wednesday (December 27).
A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man was assaulted with an axe following an altercation.
"Andrew Stuart, 29, of Granville Road, Blackpool was arrested and later charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date."