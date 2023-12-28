Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked with an axe in Blackpool.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was assaulted following an altercation with another man in Granville Road shortly before 8am on Wednesday (December 27).

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man was assaulted with an axe following an altercation.

"Andrew Stuart, 29, of Granville Road, Blackpool was arrested and later charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.