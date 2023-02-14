Police working alongside Blackpool Council gained entry to a disused business premise in the resort after receiving information from the local community.

Officers discovered approximately 800 cannabis plants upon entering the address.

Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed, causing significant disruption throughout the premises.

A man has been charged after police seized 800 cannabis plants during a drugs raid in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Electricity Northwest attended to make the premise safe due to the risk presented.

A 24-year-old-male, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with two offences – being concerned in the production of a controlled drug and abstracting electricity.

Insp Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Blackpool Police are committed to identifying and tackling large cannabis farms in the area which have strong links to both organised crime and modern slavery.

Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“The risks that modern slavery poses to people cannot be underestimated. This can range from people who are sometimes forced to maintain these farms, to the wider community whose lives are affected daily by this criminality.

“While I appreciate some may see cannabis cultivation as a minor offence, dismantling and targeting this activity will remain a priority for local officers. Some of the dangers are often hidden, such as the risk of fires and use of electrics.

“Working with intelligence from partners and the community, we will continue to act on information where the people of Blackpool are put at risk.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for the man’s name.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.