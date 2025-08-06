A man who escaped from custody while attending a court hearing has been arrested in Cleveleys.

James Poole, 31, is reported to have escaped custody at Southampton Crown Court, Hampshire on July 9.

Police forces around the UK were alerted to his escape and after a month on the run, Poole was discovered to be hiding 256 miles from Southampton, at a home in Cleveleys on Monday (August 4).

He was arrested, charged and further remanded for escaping lawful custody and criminal damage.

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday, Fylde Rural Task Force and Wyre Task Force assisted Hampshire Police in locating wanted male James Poole from Eastleigh, Hampshire.

“Poole was wanted for escaping lawful custody after he was alleged to have escaped from Southampton Crown Court on July 9, 2025 whilst on remand for numerous burglaries.

“The teams identified an address in Thornton Cleveleys where Poole was believed to be staying. Upon attendance, he was located and subsequently arrested.

“Poole has since been charged and further remanded for escaping lawful custody and criminal damage.”