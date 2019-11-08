Man battered with golf club and hammer by thugs in Kirkham home invasion

A man was forced to flee his home after he was battered with a golf club and hammer during a burglary in Kirkham.

Two men burst into the home, in Freckleton Street, and left their victim with injuries to his head, face, ribs, and hands, police said.

The force this morning appealed for the public’s help in catching the pair of thugs, who launched their attack shortly after 9pm on Monday, October 28.

Televisions were damaged and a Nintendo Switch video games console was stolen.

PC Darren Woodley said: “We have been making extensive enquiries and now we want to speak to the two men pictured in the CCTV as part of our investigation.

“Do you recognise them? If you have any information at all that could help, please contact us as soon as possible.

“This was a terrible attack on a man in his own home and we need to find the people responsible.”

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting 1492 of October 28. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.