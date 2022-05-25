Lee Hearsom had been out out with his family in the resort, Blackpool magistrates were told.
He went missing for half an hour and when they found him on Central Pier he was covered in blood .
He suddenly turned on a woman and put her in a choke hold before witnesses intervened and police were called.
Hearsom, of Dickson Road, told officers he thought his drinks on the pier had been spiked.
He admitted assault and possessing cocaine.
His lawyer Brett Chappell said a combination of failing to take medication and drinking large amounts of alcohol led to Hearsom doing things
Which now led him to be “engulfed by shame”.
Hearsom was given a two year community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days.
He must pay his assault victim £100 compensation and a £120 fine.