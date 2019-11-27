Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Blackpool man Jason Goldrick, who disappeared from the Vic earlier this month.

The 47-year-old suspect, from Blackpool, was arrested in the resort today and is currently in custody.

Police have been appealing for information about Mr Goldrick’s whereabouts since he was last seen on November 1.

They are now treating his disappearance as a murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Derry Crorken said: “We are now treating Jason’s disappearance as a murder enquiry and I have a team of detectives working hard to try and find out what has happened to him and where he may be.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Jason or who has any information which could assist us to come forward and contact us.”

Jason is missing from the Park Road area of Blackpool and was last seen leaving the Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday November 1 at around 10pm.

He is described as a white, 50 years old, 5ft 8ns tall, with a medium build with greying short hair.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6th. For immediate sightings call 999.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.