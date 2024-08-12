Man arrested by Lancashire Police as part of investigation into stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into stalking offences in Lancashire.

Officers investigating stalking offences in Burnley and Blackpool released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to on Monday.

They later confirmed a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking following their appeal.

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into stalking offences in Lancashire | Contributed

He remained in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to all who assisted with the appeal.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

