Man arrested as police uncover cases full of thousands of illegal cigarettes in Blackpool
Photographs release by Blackpool Police showed cases and boxes full of the illegal cigarettes.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing team have detained a suspicious male on Central Drive Blackpool today (September 19).
“As a result, we located thousands of illegal cigarettes stashed in a nearby property that no doubt was destined to be sold from local stores.
“Blackpool's Trading Standards have seized the items and we will continue our investigation.
“If you would like to pass any information on to us in relation to illegal cigarettes then please go to the report a crime page on the Lancashire Police website or call 101.”