Man arrested as police uncover cases full of thousands of illegal cigarettes in Blackpool

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
A man has been arrested after a haul of thousands of illegal cigarettes was seized in Blackpool.

Photographs release by Blackpool Police showed cases and boxes full of the illegal cigarettes.

The haul of illegal cigarettes discovered by police officers in Blackpool.placeholder image
The haul of illegal cigarettes discovered by police officers in Blackpool. | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing team have detained a suspicious male on Central Drive Blackpool today (September 19).

“As a result, we located thousands of illegal cigarettes stashed in a nearby property that no doubt was destined to be sold from local stores.

“Blackpool's Trading Standards have seized the items and we will continue our investigation.

“If you would like to pass any information on to us in relation to illegal cigarettes then please go to the report a crime page on the Lancashire Police website or call 101.”

