Man arrested and two people hospitalised after 'assault' in Blackpool

Police attended Crossland Road after an assault was reported at around 10.25am today (Friday, November 5).

Two men were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 45-year-old man from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two people were hospitalised following reports of an assault in Crossland Road (Credit: Google)

"[He] remains in police custody at this time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.