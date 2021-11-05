Man arrested and two people hospitalised after 'assault' in Blackpool
Two people were hospitalised and a man was arrested following reports of an assault in Blackpool.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:14 pm
Police attended Crossland Road after an assault was reported at around 10.25am today (Friday, November 5).
Two men were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.
A 45-year-old man from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assault.
"[He] remains in police custody at this time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
