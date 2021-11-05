Man arrested and two people hospitalised after 'assault' in Blackpool

Two people were hospitalised and a man was arrested following reports of an assault in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:14 pm

Police attended Crossland Road after an assault was reported at around 10.25am today (Friday, November 5).

Two men were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 45-year-old man from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two people were hospitalised following reports of an assault in Crossland Road (Credit: Google)

"[He] remains in police custody at this time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Read More

Read More
Bispham police chase which ended with motorcyclist suffering 'potentially life-c...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.