Man arrested after two people found dead inside house in Higher Walton in South Ribble

Police were called at 1.40pm yesterday (November 20) to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property in Cann Bridge Street in the village, between Preston and Blackburn.

Officers made a forced entry and found a man and a woman dead inside the property in the village, between Preston and Blackburn.

Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.

Police have arrested a man after the bodies of two people were found in Higher Walton

A 35-year-old local man was arrested last night on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody at this time.

Police said: "The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this time."

A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are ongoing.

Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.