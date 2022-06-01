A large quantity of suspected cannabis edibles were seized while police conducted enquiries at an address in Fleetwood.

One man was arrested and later released under investigation while an investigation continued.

Images shared by Lancashire Police on Monday (May 30) showed the edibles bore a striking resemblance to ordinary candy.

A man was arrested after sweets believed to be laced with cannabis were seized in Fleetwood. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Enquires are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.