A large quantity of suspected cannabis edibles were seized while police conducted enquiries at an address in Fleetwood.
One man was arrested and later released under investigation while an investigation continued.
Images shared by Lancashire Police on Monday (May 30) showed the edibles bore a striking resemblance to ordinary candy.
“Enquires are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Cannabis edibles are sweets which have been laced with THC – the psychoactive chemical in cannabis which causes intoxication.