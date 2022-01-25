Man arrested after spate of burglaries around Blackpool's Newton Drive area

The arrest came last night (Monday) after officers received a number of calls from the public.

A police spokesman said: "We just wanted to let you know about an arrest we have made following reports of burglaries in the Newton Drive area of Blackpool.

"We were called at about 10pm last night following numerous reports of break ins and when officers attended they found a man nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A search revealed numerous tools used for breaking in to houses and he was covered in glass from a patio door which had been smashed in a break in."