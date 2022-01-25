Man arrested after spate of burglaries around Blackpool's Newton Drive area
Police in Blackpool say they have a man in custody in connection with a spate of burglaries in the Newton Drive area of the town.
The arrest came last night (Monday) after officers received a number of calls from the public.
A police spokesman said: "We just wanted to let you know about an arrest we have made following reports of burglaries in the Newton Drive area of Blackpool.
"We were called at about 10pm last night following numerous reports of break ins and when officers attended they found a man nearby.
"A search revealed numerous tools used for breaking in to houses and he was covered in glass from a patio door which had been smashed in a break in."
The man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.