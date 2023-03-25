A large number of police cars and vans were spotted in Rodwell Walk on Saturday morning (March 25).

The road was also cordoned off as riot police attended a property on the street, with ambulance and fire crews also reportedly on standby.

Officers later confirmed they attended the address to “carry out an arrest attempt” and the incident was ongoing.

Rodwell Walk was cordoned off by police (Credit: Google)

“You will notice an increased police presence in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The force later said the incident concluded at 2pm and man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage

He remained in custody for questioning on Saturday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.