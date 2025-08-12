A 39-year-old man was grappled to the floor and arrested on South Pier during Blackpool Air Show at the weekend.

Police were called to the pier after reports of a ‘disturbance’ at the fairground at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10)

A ride operator was allegedly harassed and the suspect was wrestled to the floor and detained by security and members of the public.

Officers arrived at the scene and the man, aged 39, was arrested and taken into custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10) to South Pier, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment without violence.

“The man was interviewed and later released no further action.”