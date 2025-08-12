Man arrested after fairground incident on South Pier during Blackpool Air Show weekend

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
A 39-year-old man was grappled to the floor and arrested on South Pier during Blackpool Air Show at the weekend.

Police were called to the pier after reports of a ‘disturbance’ at the fairground at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10)

Most Popular

A ride operator was allegedly harassed and the suspect was wrestled to the floor and detained by security and members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police were called to South Pier after reports of a ‘disturbance’ at the fairground at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10) A ride operator was allegedly harassed and a man, aged 39, arrested on suspicion of harassmentplaceholder image
Police were called to South Pier after reports of a ‘disturbance’ at the fairground at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10) A ride operator was allegedly harassed and a man, aged 39, arrested on suspicion of harassment | Emily Cook

Officers arrived at the scene and the man, aged 39, was arrested and taken into custody.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.13pm on Sunday (August 10) to South Pier, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment without violence.

“The man was interviewed and later released no further action.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice