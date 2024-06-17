Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 26-year-old man has been charged after reportedly driving into a group of youths on Central Pier.

Police were called to the scene at 6.19pm on Saturday after the man was involved in a confrontation with teenagers.

The man was asked to leave the pier while officers dispersed the group. He returned to his car but was reportedly involved in a second altercation on the Promenade a short time later, while behind the wheel.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken into custody. He has since been charged and named as Niall Kelly from Colwyn Bay, 26, Wales.

The incident happened at Central Pier, Blackpool at 6.19pm on Saturday (June 15) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.19pm on Saturday, June 15 to Central Pier Promenade, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

“Our officers attended and later arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving.