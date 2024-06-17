Wales man, 26, arrested after confrontation with Blackpool youths on Central Pier
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to the scene at 6.19pm on Saturday after the man was involved in a confrontation with teenagers.
The man was asked to leave the pier while officers dispersed the group. He returned to his car but was reportedly involved in a second altercation on the Promenade a short time later, while behind the wheel.
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken into custody. He has since been charged and named as Niall Kelly from Colwyn Bay, 26, Wales.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.19pm on Saturday, June 15 to Central Pier Promenade, Blackpool, to a report of assault.
“Our officers attended and later arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving.
“Niall Kelly, 26, from Colwyn Bay, has since been charged with dangerous driving and remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”