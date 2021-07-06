Man arrested after climbing the Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene in Ocean Boulevard at around 7.50pm last night (July 5).

Shocked eyewitness said the man - who reportedly wasn't wearing any safety gear - sat on the track before moving onto the steps.

Once on the scene, police closed the promenade before coaxing the man down.

'The Big One' was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994. (Photo by David P Howard)

"The man came down on his own and was later arrested," a spokesman said.

"A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and is in custody."

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Pleasure Beach: "At approximately 8.15pm on Monday, July 5 a male intruder was removed from Blackpool Pleasure Beach and taken away by police.

"At the time of the incident the amusement park was closed and the individual had climbed a section of structure of the Big One."

'The Big One' was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994, reaching heights of 235ft.