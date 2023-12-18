Man arrested after climbing onto roof of three-storey building in Blackpool town centre
A man has been arrested after climbing onto the roof a three-storey building in Blackpool.
Emergency services responded to an incident on the roof of B&M and West Street Car Park at around midday on Monday (December 18).
Lancashire Police confirmed officers were responding to a concern for welfare, with a man appearing in a state of distress on the ledge of the three-storey building at the junction with West Street and Corporation Street.
Market Street, West Street and Corporation Street were cordoned off while officers resolved the situation.
The public were urged to avoid the area where possible.
At 1.50pm, officers confirmed the area had reopened and a man had been arrested.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance."