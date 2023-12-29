News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested after Class A drugs seized during police raids at two properties in Fleetwood

A man was arrested after Class A drugs and cash were seized during raids at two properties in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Officers executed two drugs warrants simultaneously at addresses on Bold street and Windsor Terrace on Thursday morning (December 28).

A quantity of money, suspected Class A drugs and associated paraphernalia were subsequently seized.

A 20-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply, criminal damage, and police assault.

A man was arrested after Class A drugs were seized in FleetwoodA man was arrested after Class A drugs were seized in Fleetwood
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Lancashire Police are working hard to crack down on organised crime and we can only do this with the support from local communities and partners."

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their area should call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

