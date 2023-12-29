A man was arrested after Class A drugs and cash were seized during raids at two properties in Fleetwood.

Officers executed two drugs warrants simultaneously at addresses on Bold street and Windsor Terrace on Thursday morning (December 28).

A quantity of money, suspected Class A drugs and associated paraphernalia were subsequently seized.

A 20-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply, criminal damage, and police assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Lancashire Police are working hard to crack down on organised crime and we can only do this with the support from local communities and partners."