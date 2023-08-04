News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Man arrested after being caught with suspected Class A drugs in Blackpool

A man was arrested by police after he was caught with suspected Class A drugs in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

Police received some community intelligence about a man who was believed to be drug dealing in the Brunswick area on Thursday (August 3).

The suspect was located “a couple of hours” later and searched him under the misuse of drugs act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers subsequently found what they believed to be Class A drugs.

A man was arrested after he was caught with suspected Class A drugs in BlackpoolA man was arrested after he was caught with suspected Class A drugs in Blackpool
A man was arrested after he was caught with suspected Class A drugs in Blackpool
Most Popular

The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Read More
Dangerous man who attempted to murder toddler in Blackpool jailed for 30 years

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Community Intelligence such as this, is vital to help officers keep the community safe from criminal activity.

“Both the use of and selling of Class A drugs, has a significant impact on the lives of our communities, bringing criminality and ASB to our doors.

“Blackpool Police will proactively target and prosecute those who believe this activity is acceptable.”

If you have concerns about drug activity in your area, you can report this online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.