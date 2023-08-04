Police received some community intelligence about a man who was believed to be drug dealing in the Brunswick area on Thursday (August 3).

The suspect was located “a couple of hours” later and searched him under the misuse of drugs act.

Officers subsequently found what they believed to be Class A drugs.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Community Intelligence such as this, is vital to help officers keep the community safe from criminal activity.

“Both the use of and selling of Class A drugs, has a significant impact on the lives of our communities, bringing criminality and ASB to our doors.

“Blackpool Police will proactively target and prosecute those who believe this activity is acceptable.”