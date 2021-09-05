Man arrested after allegedly 'telling police officers he had HIV, spitting at and headbutting them' in Blackpool

A 24-year-old man allegedly "spat at" two Blackpool police officers and "headbutted" a third after "telling them he had HIV" at around 3am (September 5) in Queen Street.

Officers were on Operation Night Safe duty, which sees enhanced patrolling of the town centre to support the resort's night-time economy.

They approached the man in Queen Street and intervened in relation to a public order offence, before he "told them he was HIV positive."

Lancashire Police's Force Incident Manager said: "Two officers were then threatened by the offender who stated he had HIV, before he headbutted another."

The officer had "minimal injuries" which did not require treatment in hospital, and all three remain on duty.

The man fled the scene, but was caught on CCTV heading towards the prom before being found near the cenotaph, where he "violently resisted arrest," the Force Incident Manager said.