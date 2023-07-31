News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Man appears in court after cannabis farm found in property in Blackpool town centre

A man appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

Police discovered the cannabis farm after visiting a property on an unrelated matter, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Monday, July 31.

75 cannabis plants were subsequently seized from the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also evidence the electricity had been illegally bypassed.

Ermal Pashkaj, of Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, was charged with abstracting electricity, cannabis cultivation and having money from crime.

Pashkaj was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 28.