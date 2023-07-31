Man appears in court after cannabis farm found in property in Blackpool town centre
A man appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:25 BST
Police discovered the cannabis farm after visiting a property on an unrelated matter, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Monday, July 31.
75 cannabis plants were subsequently seized from the address.
There was also evidence the electricity had been illegally bypassed.
Ermal Pashkaj, of Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, was charged with abstracting electricity, cannabis cultivation and having money from crime.
Pashkaj was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 28.