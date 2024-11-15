Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been charged with the murder of a Blackpool hotel owner.

Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Price at The Garfield Hotel in Springfield Road have charged two suspects arrested earlier this week.

Adam Saunders, 50, of Regent Road Blackpool and Helen Kenyon, 38, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool have been charged with murder and will appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, November 15).

A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) has called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'. | Blackpool Police

Officers attended hotel on Sunday (November 10) following a concern for welfare call. Sadly, Mr Price was found dead inside one of its rooms.

A Home Office postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the hotel, died as a result of stab wounds.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday evening (Thursday, November 14), Lancashire Police charged Adam Saunders and Helen Kenyon with his murder.

Police and CSI at the scene of the hotel murder in Springfield Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, November 13) | Blackpool Gazette

Kevin’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, said the force. They have been told of the latest developments.

Det Chief Insp Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones. His family have been told of the latest developments.

“I am really grateful to everyone who has come forward during the course of the week with information to assist in our enquiries and while we have now charged two people, I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”