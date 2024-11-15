Lancashire Police charge pair with murder of Blackpool hotel owner Kevin Price
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Price at The Garfield Hotel in Springfield Road have charged two suspects arrested earlier this week.
Adam Saunders, 50, of Regent Road Blackpool and Helen Kenyon, 38, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool have been charged with murder and will appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, November 15).
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers attended hotel on Sunday (November 10) following a concern for welfare call. Sadly, Mr Price was found dead inside one of its rooms.
A Home Office postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the hotel, died as a result of stab wounds.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday evening (Thursday, November 14), Lancashire Police charged Adam Saunders and Helen Kenyon with his murder.
Kevin’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, said the force. They have been told of the latest developments.
Det Chief Insp Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones. His family have been told of the latest developments.
“I am really grateful to everyone who has come forward during the course of the week with information to assist in our enquiries and while we have now charged two people, I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help to get in touch.
“Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”