Man alleged to be leading figure in county lines gang appears in court
A man alleged to be a leading figure in a "county lines " gang flooding Blackpool with drugs has appeared in court.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:33 pm
Twenty nine-year-old Patrick Parker, of Edge Hall Lane, Liverpool, is charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Blackpool .
Blackpool Magistrates heard that Parker was allegedly found with drugs with a street value of £43,000 on him.
Parker's cases wer e sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on April 13. He was remanded in custody.