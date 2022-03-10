Man alleged to be leading figure in county lines gang appears in court

A man alleged to be a leading figure in a "county lines " gang flooding Blackpool with drugs has appeared in court.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:33 pm

Twenty nine-year-old Patrick Parker, of Edge Hall Lane, Liverpool, is charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Blackpool .

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Parker was allegedly found with drugs with a street value of £43,000 on him.

Parker's cases wer e sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on April 13. He was remanded in custody.

Blackpool Magistrates Court