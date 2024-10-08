Man accused of stabbing British Police Transport officer fails to turn up to Preston Court

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:23 BST
A Preston man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a British Transport Police officer failed to show up to his court hearing.

Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend last month.

Google

Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station, at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an "isolated incident".

Smith was due to appear at Preston Crown Court earlier today to enter a plea but failed to show up.

He has been remanded in custody and is now due for arraignment on Thursday, November 28.

A trial date has also been set for February next year.

When BTP were contacted by Lancashire Evening Post they said that the officer’s injuries were not life threatening or life changing.

