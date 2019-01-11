Man accused of raping boy in Blackpool, Kirkham and Freckleton in the 80s and 90s

A man has appeared in court accused of a string of historic rapes and sexual attacks on a boy as long as 30 years ago.

Paul Anthony Timmis, 54, and now of Springfield Avenue, Bacup, is accused of attacking the alleged victim when he was a youngster in the late 80s and a young man in the 1990s.

Crown Court

It is alleged the offences took place across in Blackpool, Freckleton, Kirkham and areas of Greater Manchester.

The defendant denies seven counts of raping him in the 1990s when he was over 16, and nine of indecent assault when the boy was 11 to 16.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, previously gave evidence claiming Timmis used to lock him in a wardrobe at sheltered accommodation in the Manchester area, where Timmis' parents worked, and hid him for hours, before attacking him.

It was also alleged one attack took place at knifepoint.

Later, the man says he was attacked in the Fylde, with alleged incidents at a caravan park and in rented accommodation in the area.

Preston Crown Court was told the complainant had been a troubled youth who was often in trouble at school and at home and had assaulted his relatives.

In the stand he described being groomed with presents of trainers and an Ellesse tracksuit, a Walkman and cigarettes.

The man also said he would take drugs - cannabis and magic mushrooms - before making a bus journey to Timmis, and said he went out of "fear".

But the defence dismissed the claims as "nonsense".

Summing up the evidence, Geoff Whelan, defending, said: "The defendant says he has layered his lies on top of things that were true.

"It makes for more of a credible story you my think - much easier to build lies on a bedrock of truth."

The jury is expected to be sent out to deliberate verdicts later today.

