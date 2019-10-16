Man accused of causing death of Bispham grandad through 'careless driving'

A man has denied causing a pensioner’s death through careless driving.

Matthew Jackson, 56, of Briarwood Drive, Bispham, chose to stand trial at Preston Crown Court during an appearance before magistrates in Blackpool.

He was charged with causing the death of Paul Baker, 70, following a collision in Kincraig Road, Bispham, at around 12.45pm on Saturday, September 22 last year.

Mr Baker, a grandfather, spent two weeks in Royal Preston Hospital where he died of head and pelvic injuries.

Jackson was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, November 13.

A number of tributes were paid to Mr Baker following his death.

Reader Kelly-Emma Yare said: “That’s awful. My heart goes to his family. I am so sorry for their loss.”

Vivienne O’Shea added: “Very sad news, condolences to his family.”

And Mandy Herley said: “How sad. Thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

In a witness appeal at the time, police said the incident took place near to Kincraig Primary School.

Helicopters from the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) charity were pictured close to the scene afterwards.

Kincraig Road was closed between Beattock Place and Galloway Crescent for several hours while investigation work was carried out, with the force’s drone team deployed to take aerial photos.

Buses on the number three route were also diverted via Ashfield Road.