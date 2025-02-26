A man accused of attempting to murder a British Transport Police officer told a court he could not remember anything about the incident.

Russell Smith, aged 54, admitted he was the man seen on CCTV recordings stabbing the officer in the upper back.

But he told Preston Crown Court he had no recollection of what happened.

Smith, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, denies the attempted murder of officer Gary Blackburn.

He also denies threatening behaviour in possession of a bladed weapon in a public place on another occasion, and possessing a bladed weapon in a public place.

The jury was shown footage from Preston Railway Station on September 7. In the footage a man appears from the left behind an officer who is in uniform and wearing a hi-vis vest and a stab vest.

The man, armed with a red knife, stabs the officer in the upper back before being wrestled to the ground.

The 53-year-old from Preston was charged with attempted murder after a British Transport Police officer was stabbed. | Google

The court was also told that in March 2024 Smith was seen outside West Strand House in Preston in possession of knives.

Smith told the court he had gone to West Strand House because he suffered from mental health problems and needed help.

He said he couldn't remember taking the knives. He accepted he was the person seen in the CCTV of the incident, during which there was a stand-off with police.

Turning to September, Smith was asked why he was at Preston Railway Station for several hours. It was claimed he had bought a ticket for Wigan but he never went.

Asked whether he was the person on CCTV who stabbed the officer, he said he was.

When asked if it was his knife he said "No".

He was also asked how he came to have the knife.

He said: "I must have found it."

Smith said repeatedly he could not remember anything about the stabbing, but felt that it did not amount to attempted murder because he had only stabbed the officer once.

He said he could not explain his actions at all.

The court was told that PC Blackburn was stabbed with a kitchen knife of up to 6 inches long, suffering a wound to his upper back which was about an inch deep. He had to undergo an operation and was traumatised by the incident.

The trial continues.