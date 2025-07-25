Man accused of arson attack on Poulton's 71 Indian Cuisine restaurant appears in court
Fakhrul Islam, 36, of Hemingway, Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (July 24) in relation to a blaze at 71 Indian Cuisine restaurant on Breck Road, at 4.27am on Sunday, December 8.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts - arson with intent to endanger life, and arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
However, at the latest hearing his guilty plea on the second count was not accepted by the court.
His case has now been adjourned until November 7 for a mentioning hearing, before a trial of issue in front of a judge on December 19, prior to sentencing.
The blaze led to a dramatic rescue of a family above the restaurant by staff at a nearby bar, The Cube.