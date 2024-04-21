Man, 28, seen waving 'handgun' on Waterloo Road Bridge in South Shore, Blackpool released without charge
Man seen ‘messing around’ with a handgun in Blackpool has been released without charge.
A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday after armed police swooped on Waterloo Road Bridge in South Shore after police received concerns of man waving a gun in the street.
Officers descended on the area shortly after 9.30am yesterday and arrested a man.
Lancashire Police said they did not recover a gun but they believed what was scene was a BB gun and not a handgun as original thought.
A Lancashire police spokesman said the man arrested admitted having one and confirmed it was a BB gun and that he was just messing about with it.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said; “You may have seen some police activity in the Waterloo Road area yesterday morning.
“At shortly before 9.30am we received a report that a man had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun.
“Officers, including armed officers, immediately attended the area and after enquiries a 28-year-old man was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
“He remains was give a community resolution order.
“We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and cooperation while we dealt with this fast-moving incident which has now been resolved.”
A community resolution order is community resolution order is a way of dealing with an offender which is proportionate to lower level crime. It can be offered when the offender admits an offence, in most cases, where the victim has agreed that they do not want more formal action taken.
