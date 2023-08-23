Lytham St Annes man admits sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on a school trip and possessing indecent images of children
The trip took place back in 2015 when the defendent, Jack Sanderson, who at the time was also 15, took pictures of himself carrying out the sexual assault on the unconscious victim in a hotel room.
The pictures only came to light when the now 23-year-old Sanderson, of Windsor Road in Ansdell, had his home raided by police.
Pam Smith, prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said the police operation resulted in over 6,000 indecent images of children being found, almost 1,000 of which were the most serious pornographic category.
Ms Smith said the pictures of the assault in Poland were also found during the operation.
Sanderson admitted four charges of possessing indecent images and the sexual assault.
His lawyer Bill Rawstron said that some of the charges dated back some time and argued they could be dealt with by magistrates.
But the Bench decided Sanderson should be sentenced at Preston Crown Court where he was bailed to appear on October 4.