A man from Lytham St Annes has admitted sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old on a school trip to Poland.

The trip took place back in 2015 when the defendent, Jack Sanderson, who at the time was also 15, took pictures of himself carrying out the sexual assault on the unconscious victim in a hotel room.

The pictures only came to light when the now 23-year-old Sanderson, of Windsor Road in Ansdell, had his home raided by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Smith, prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said the police operation resulted in over 6,000 indecent images of children being found, almost 1,000 of which were the most serious pornographic category.

At Blackpool Magistrates Court this week, a man from Lytham St Annes admitted sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on a school trip to Poland.

Ms Smith said the pictures of the assault in Poland were also found during the operation.

Sanderson admitted four charges of possessing indecent images and the sexual assault.

His lawyer Bill Rawstron said that some of the charges dated back some time and argued they could be dealt with by magistrates.