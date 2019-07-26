Lytham Road death: Blackpool police launch murder investigation

Blackpool police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man on Lytham Road.



Detectives investigating the death of Gary Williams after an assault outside Razor's barber shop, have launched a murder investigation.

Gary Williams.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service around 2am on Sunday, July 21, following a report a man had been attacked on Lytham Road.

Gary Williams, 31, from Blackpool, was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital but died on Tuesday, July 23.

A post mortem examination found that Mr Williams had died as a result of significant head trauma.

William Beattie, 47, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool had earlier been charged with the assault of Mr Williams on Monday, July 22. He was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown Court on August 21.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad and tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are very much with Gary Williams’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“Following Mr Williams’ post mortem, a causal link has been established between the assault and his death. Given this information, we are now treating his death as a murder investigation.

“While we have made an arrest and charged a man with assault, I would continue to encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call us on 101 quoting log number 0166 of July 21st or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.