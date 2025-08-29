Lytham park cancels weekend events after Travellers move onto Park View playing fields

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Organised events including a football tournament have been cancelled after Travellers moved onto playing fields in Lytham.

The Travellers removed fencing to drive onto Park View’s football fields on Tuesday evening where they illegally set up camp and are refusing to leave.

Most Popular

Local charity Park View 4U, which manages the park and provides wellbeing activities for the community, said this weekend’s events have had to be cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Travellers illegally set up camp on Park View’s football fields in Lytham on Tuesday (August 26) and are reportedly refusing to leave, causing this weekend's community events to be cancelledplaceholder image
Travellers illegally set up camp on Park View’s football fields in Lytham on Tuesday (August 26) and are reportedly refusing to leave, causing this weekend's community events to be cancelled | Park View 4U

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Cancelled events includes a football tournament, Park View junior park run and Park Yoga Lytham.

Fylde Council and Lancashire Police were in contact with the Travellers and asked them to leave the football pitches between Ballam Road and Park View Road. They refused and the Council has sought legal action to remove them.

“It is now a legal matter and requires a court order which we believe will be issued shortly. We then need to clean and repair the site to make it safe,” explained Park View 4U in an post on Facebook.

This weekend's activities at Park View in Lytham - including a football tournament, junior park run and Park Yoga - have been cancelled due to the traveller encampment on the football fieldsplaceholder image
This weekend's activities at Park View in Lytham - including a football tournament, junior park run and Park Yoga - have been cancelled due to the traveller encampment on the football fields | Park View 4U

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Posting on Facebook, the charity said: “We are very sorry to say that we are cancelling this weekend's football tournament, Park View junior park run and Park Yoga Lytham due to the traveller encampment on the Park View football fields.

“All of our play areas are still open and we are hopeful that all activities on the fields will return next week.

“Fylde Council and the Police are in regular contact with the travellers. They have been asked to leave and have opted to stay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is now a legal matter and requires a court order which we believe will be issued shortly. We then need to clean and repair the site to make it safe.

“We will update you when we know more, from the Park View 4U team.

Related topics:LythamLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice