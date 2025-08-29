Lytham park cancels weekend events after Travellers move onto Park View playing fields
The Travellers removed fencing to drive onto Park View’s football fields on Tuesday evening where they illegally set up camp and are refusing to leave.
Local charity Park View 4U, which manages the park and provides wellbeing activities for the community, said this weekend’s events have had to be cancelled.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Cancelled events includes a football tournament, Park View junior park run and Park Yoga Lytham.
Fylde Council and Lancashire Police were in contact with the Travellers and asked them to leave the football pitches between Ballam Road and Park View Road. They refused and the Council has sought legal action to remove them.
“It is now a legal matter and requires a court order which we believe will be issued shortly. We then need to clean and repair the site to make it safe,” explained Park View 4U in an post on Facebook.
Posting on Facebook, the charity said: “We are very sorry to say that we are cancelling this weekend's football tournament, Park View junior park run and Park Yoga Lytham due to the traveller encampment on the Park View football fields.
“All of our play areas are still open and we are hopeful that all activities on the fields will return next week.
“Fylde Council and the Police are in regular contact with the travellers. They have been asked to leave and have opted to stay.
“It is now a legal matter and requires a court order which we believe will be issued shortly. We then need to clean and repair the site to make it safe.
“We will update you when we know more, from the Park View 4U team.