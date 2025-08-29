Organised events including a football tournament have been cancelled after Travellers moved onto playing fields in Lytham.

The Travellers removed fencing to drive onto Park View’s football fields on Tuesday evening where they illegally set up camp and are refusing to leave.

Local charity Park View 4U, which manages the park and provides wellbeing activities for the community, said this weekend’s events have had to be cancelled.

Cancelled events includes a football tournament, Park View junior park run and Park Yoga Lytham.

Fylde Council and Lancashire Police were in contact with the Travellers and asked them to leave the football pitches between Ballam Road and Park View Road. They refused and the Council has sought legal action to remove them.

“It is now a legal matter and requires a court order which we believe will be issued shortly. We then need to clean and repair the site to make it safe,” explained Park View 4U in an post on Facebook.

