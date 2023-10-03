Lytham nursing home resident in bow and arrow stand-off with Lancashire Police officers
Police swooped on Belmar Nursing Home in Stanley Road, off Clifton Drive, Lytham after staff called 999 at around 1.35pm.
It was reported that a resident was threatening staff with a bow and arrow, as well as causing damage to the nursing home.
Officers closed Stanley Road while a stand-off ensued and more police were called to the scene.
A 63-year-old man was arrested around two hours later and taken into custody where he remained on Tuesday morning.
According to an eyewitness, arrows were allegedly fired at officers during the tense stand-off, but Lancashire Police have not confirmed this.
North West Ambulance Service attended but no one was taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.35pm yesterday (October 2) to a nursing home on Stanley Road, Lytham, to a report of a concern for welfare.
“It was reported to us that a man was causing criminal damage at the property and had made threats to staff.
“Stanley Road was shut while officers brought the incident to a close at approximately 3.12pm.
“A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray – section 3 public order – and is currently in custody.”
Belmar Nursing Home provides accommodation, support and care for people who suffer from mental health problems, including dementia and Alzheimer's.
The home and its manager Stacey Rodriguez were approached for comment.