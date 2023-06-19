News you can trust since 1873
Lytham attack suspect arrested as victim remains in critical condition in hospital

A man has been left in a critical condition after being attacked on a night out in Lytham at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST

The 25-year-old victim was walking across Lytham Square towards Henry Street when he was struck by a man coming in the other direction at around 1.28am on Saturday (June 18).

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The suspect was said to be among a group of three men who continued walking towards the square before turning out of sight.

On Sunday evening police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm). He is currently in custody.

Lancashire Police said its investigation is ongoing and the force is appealing for witnesses and anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.

DI Kirsty Wyatt of Blackpool CID, said: “This was an assault which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are very much with him as he receives treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Did you witness the man being assaulted or were you in the area of Henry Street around the time and saw three men walking away? If you have any information, please get in touch.”

You can contact police on 101, quoting log 0134 of June 18, 2023.