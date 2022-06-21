Police were called to reports a man had entered a property through a window in Corporation Street shortly after 7.45pm on March 23.

The burglar quickly left the property after being challenged by the occupants, but returned minutes later armed with a golf club.

Once inside, the man – later identified as 37-year-old Shaun Wrigley – threatened the victim and his wife before ordering them to hand over money.

Wrigley then swung the golf club at the victim’s head twice, causing injuries to his hand as he tried to defend himself.

He then stole the victim’s wallet which was on his wheelchair.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool Targeted Crime Team said: “This was a particularly nasty crime, where a vulnerable victim has been left with injuries to his hand.

Shaun Wrigley was jailed for 11 years after attacking a disabled man with a golf club before stealing his wallet in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“The victims showed impeccable resilience in the face of such aggression towards them in their home.”

In a separate incident on the same night, police were called to reports two men had entered a property in Sherwood Road at around 1am.

On arrival, officers recognised Wrigley from the CCTV images of the first incident and he was arrested.

When searching Wrigley, officers found a knuckle duster in his pocket.

Wrigley, from Bridge Street, Liverpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday (June 20).

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for assault with intent to commit robbery, burglary, actual bodily harm and theft.

“The officers who attended this incident supported the victims in the best way, by quickly locating and arresting Wrigley,” Det Sgt Stuart Reid added.

“Their professional response on the night and swift actions has taken Wrigley off our streets.