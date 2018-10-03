Licence agreed for Blackpool driver despite animal welfare 'concerns'

A landau driver has been granted a licence to operate in Blackpool despite concerns in relation to animal welfare.

According to council documents the driver, who has not been named, had a previous conviction for an animal welfare offence and another for threatening behaviour.

His application for a horse drawn hackney carriage licence was considered behind closed doors by Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee.

According to minutes from the meeting on September 4, which have just been published, the applicant "claimed he had been the victim of an unfortunate incident whereby a horse and foal had been abandoned on his land and both were already in poor health."

The applicant, who had a good track record caring for his own animals, tried to nurse the horses back to health himself but following a visit from the RSPCA, they were "deemed to have been in a state of neglect".

The offence of threatening behaviour related to a dispute between members of his family and a neighbour.

The minutes from the meeting add: "The sub-committee reasoned that despite concerns about the applicant's poor decision making in relation to the horses left on his land, his intentions seemed to be honourable and the personal references he presented confirmed those sentiments."

Councillors also decided to take no action against a taxi driver who had come to their attention due to convictions for violence and harrassment.

The sub-committee heard the un-named driver "had been involved in an exceptionally difficult custody dispute which had led him to take action out of desperation."

Despite concerns about the man's behaviour, councillors ruled "he did not present a risk to members of the public" and agreed no action should be taken.