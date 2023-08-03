News you can trust since 1873
Leyland anti-vaxxer Geza Tarjanyi ordered not to approach Matt Hancock after being found guilty of harassment

An anti-vaccine protester from Leyland who accused Matt Hancock of murdering people during the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered not to approach or contact the MP for three years.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

Geza Tarjanyi, of Leyland, was also given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 62-year-old must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £930 plus a surcharge of £128.

Tarjanyi – a former DJ and children’s entertainer – “shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories” at Mr Hancock on two separate occasions on January 19 and 24, the court previously heard.

Geza Tarjanyi has been ordered not to approach or contact Matt Hancock for three years (Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire)Geza Tarjanyi has been ordered not to approach or contact Matt Hancock for three years (Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire)
Mr Hancock previously told the trial: “As a public figure, I can’t recall a time when I felt as intimidated as this.”

Having denied the harassment charge, Tarjanyi was found guilty by senior district judge Paul Goldspring.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Hancock said: “I felt directly targeted.

Tarjanyi "shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories" at Mr Hancock on two separate occasions (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)Tarjanyi "shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories" at Mr Hancock on two separate occasions (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
“I feel less comfortable using public transport now.

“My security is under review.”

Reacting to the news, Mr Hancock said: “I am relieved at this guilty verdict. This individual didn’t just attack me, but he’s attacked several MPs and other public servants.

“We in the UK pride ourselves as a global symbol of democracy, built around respectful debate to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. Violence against anyone for their political beliefs is unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the CPS, Transport for London and the British Transport Police who have been fantastic throughout.”