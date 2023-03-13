Inside the new CCTV hub at South Shore, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A £2m upgrade of the system means monitors can now zoom onto the Comedy Carpet close enough to read the jokes inscribed on the Promenade.

Both quality of images and quantity of cameras has been vastly improved - boosting crime fighting capabilities and public safety.

The control room has been built by the same company that has fitted security at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street which is a measure of how important the investment is seen.

Councillor Neal Brookes, Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Trasnport with Superintendent for Blackpool and Fylde Chris Hardy inside the new CCTV hub at South Shore, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But terrorist attacks including the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 mean local authorities and the emergency services have stronger duties than ever when it comes to protecting the public.

However it is also useful in tracking down missing children - and runaway horses as an incident on the Promenade proved only last week.

CCTV operators were able to track the animal as it made its galloping getaway from Dickson Road to Central Prom before being safely captured.

Around 100 cameras will also be fitted with tannoy systems to enable public announcements or to make miscreants aware they are being watched.

The number of cameras has been increased from 92 to more than 300, with parks including Stanley Park included in the coverage so vandals can be caught in the act.

As well as fighting crime, the system will improve public safety by giving police instant views of crowds during big events such as the Illuminations Switch-on, and the World Fireworks Championships.

Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member for enforcement and public safety at Blackpool Council, said: "It's a game changer for keeping people safe.

"For example if we need to take people away from harm such as if there was a fire, we can use this system, and our events team will know where the crowds are biggest and where there is pressure.

"It also means we have a control centre for the first time which all the emergency services can use.

"But it is not just for the Promenade and the town centre. We also have a lot of CCTV cameras in our residential areas and these will be risk assessed to bring some of these into the system as well."

Blackpool Council agreed in September 2021 to plough £2m into improving the CCTV network and moving the control room from the town centre to a new base in South Shore.

Paid staff will work with specially trained volunteers, including members of the parks friends groups, to monitor activity.

Key times like weekends will see cameras monitored round-the-clock, but there is 24 hour surveillance at all times ensuring police have instant access to images which can be used to charge people with offences more quickly.

Superintendent Chris Hardy, operations manager for Blackpool and Fylde, said it would deliver additional "eyes and ears" for the police in the town.

He said:"For big events like the Air Show and the World Fireworks Championships, it means we will have multiple eyes with a direct link to the CCTV control centre.

"It will help us get a better idea about footfall, for example on the Comedy Carpet, and make a big difference to crowd safety."

Superintendent Hardy added the up-to-date system also means images can be downloaded in real time, while the sharper pictures will provide stronger evidence in court.

The previous CCTV system of 92 cameras was based on analogue technology and needed modernising to bring it in line with modern Internet Protocol (IP) CCTV systems.

So far all town centre PTZ (pan tilt and zoom ) cameras have been upgraded to the new IP cameras and over the next few months work will be undertaken to add a number of static IP cameras to these, along with a speaker system which will enable CCTV staff to give out live announcements.

On the old analogue system there where 61 street based PTZ cameras, as part of the upgrade this will increase to 71 PTZ cameras along with more than 200 static cameras and more than 100 speakers.

Stanley Park along with East Pines Park, Anchorsholme Park, Kingscote Park and Bridge Farm also have new CCTV cameras which will help prevent vandalism.

The control room is manned by a combination of paid staff and volunteers, and in the next few months further volunteers will be recruited through the Police Volunteer web site.

It was revealed in December 2020 that Blackpool’s CCTV system needed a major overhaul due to the technology becoming obsolete.

A report at the time warned: “A great deal of equipment and screens within the control room are coming to the end of their natural life”.

CCTV was first introduced in Blackpool in 2001 but 10 years later cuts were being made to the system, and monitoring stopped altogether in 2013 as part of a package of budget cuts.