Police officers hunting for a naked man in a gimp mask were left empty-handed after a 20-day search for the exhibitionist failed to turn up any leads.

The bizarre sight was captured on doorbell cameras when the man - stark naked, except for a black mask - was filmed walking past homes in Lytham around 1am on Friday, July 18.

Some residents were unnerved by the man’s strange behaviour and Lancashire Police agreed, saying the incident was ‘concerning’.

The bizarre sight was captured on doorbell cameras in Lytham at around 1am on Friday, July 18, 2025 | Submitted

The force said it was “taking this matter seriously” and officers would be conducting house to house enquiries as part of their efforts to identify the man.

Twenty days have passed and the trail appears to have gone cold but Lancashire Police said enquiries will continue.

“There are no updates. Enquiries are ongoing,” a force spokesperson told the Gazette.

A naked man was spotted roaming Lytham in Lancashire at night wearing only a face mask | Facebook

In a previous statement, Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This occurred in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

“Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.

“We can confirm this incident occurred on the 18th July 2025 at approximately 00.50am, not on the 31st July as suggested by a recent anonymous Facebook post.

“If you have any knowledge or information regarding this incident or believe you may have CCTV which could assist with our enquiries, please contact us at [email protected]”