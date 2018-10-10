Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Patrick Ruch, 59, assault

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man was unlawfully held in Preston Prison over the weekend a judge was told.

Patrick Ruch had been bailed on Friday after a trial but had to be taken back to the jail to get his property and it was late when he arrived, defence lawyer Allan Cobain said.

Mr Cobain added: “The governor then apparently refused to release him so he has been held unlawfully since Friday.”

Ruch, a 59-year-old agency worker, of Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool, had denied assaulting a neighbour at Naventis Court and damaging his front door, but been found guilty of both offences after a trial.

He was sentenced to an 18 month community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £400 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Ruch was also put on an 18 months restraining order which bans him from contacting the neighbour or the neighbour’s girlfriend.

The judge told him: “You have a record of violence and the victim was put in fear. This case shows you are upsetting your neighbours.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ruch pushed a key into the neck of a male neighbour on May 26.

On September 6, the neighbour heard a noise and looked out to see Ruch smear superglue across his spy hole.

In a victim’s impact statement the neighbour said that he had his girlfriend had had issues with Ruch since they moved into the flats in February.

The neighbour said he was losing sleep because of it which had a knock on effect at work and he felt intimidated by Ruch.

Geoffrey Baldwin, 33, breach of bail

A man got into trouble with the law after repeatedly begging his former girlfriend to let him into her home.

Geoffrey Baldwin stood outside his ex’s address for hours until she finally rang the police to come and remove him.

Baldwin, 33, of Princess Avenue, Fleetwood, who is studying business at university, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody for sentence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Baldwin had previously admitted assaulting his ex and damaging her phone and been bailed on the condition he did not contact her or enter her home.

But on Sunday, Baldwin went with his ex to a pub for a meal and drinks. Afterwards he was not aggressive but kept pestering her asking to stay at her home but she said no.

He then kept phoning her and 20 minutes later knocked on her window.

She told him to go away but he kept begging and pleading to come in.

She tried to ignore him but after a couple of hours rang police to come and remove him.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client was finding it very difficult to accept the relationship was over.

Logan Cameron, 28, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity

A man accused of inciting young girls to engage in sexual activity has made his first appearance at court.

Logan Cameron is alleged to have committed the offences against a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old girl between November 2014 and November 2016. Cameron, 28, of Tarragon Drive, Bispham, faces four charges of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Cameron was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 7 by Blackpool magistrates and must not contact either complainant as a condition of his bail.

Paul Kirby, 53, drink-driving

A sea wall repair worker inadvertently drank strong beer after working a 12-hour shift at Lytham.

Paul Kirby was stopped at a KFC drive-through when his car falsely registered with police as having no insurance. Kirby, 53, of Peter Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified for 17 months and fined £350 with £85 costs plus £35 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said police stopped Kirby on September 18 about 8pm, as he drove a Rover into KFC near Blackpool’s Devonshire Road.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client worked repairing the sea wall defences at Lytham.

The day of the offence a big storm was expected and Kirby had to work through his shift without stopping for breaks to secure the sea wall and machinery.

Afterwards he went to a pub not realising they had a guest beer on, which unknown to him, had a greater alcohol content than he usually drank.