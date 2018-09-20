Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, September 20, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Craig Gilroy, 30, theft

A prisoner apologised after making loud banging noises from his cell under Blackpool Magistrates’ Court which could be heard in the courtrooms.

Craig Gilroy, 30, of Chesterfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from entering Marks and Spencer, Church Street, for six months and ordered to pay £35 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Gilroy took a woman’s jacket worth £35 from Marks and Spencer on September 16 at 10.15am.

He was chased but got away.

At midday security officers spotted him and when he was apprehended Gilroy was found to have five jackets valued at £175 from Marks and Spencer which he had stolen just minutes earlier.

Gilroy at the time of the thefts was on licence from prison.

He had a criminal record of 99 previous offences.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had stolen from Marks and Spencer because his benefits had not yet been in place and he had been using Spice.

Richard Baker, 46, producing cannabis

A man is alleged to have dug a large hole underneath his floorboards where he erected a six foot high tent in which he grew cannabis.

Richard Baker, 46, of The Crescent,South Shore, wasbailed for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 17.

Baker is alleged to have produced cannabis by growing it in the underground tent and is further charged with possessing the drug with intent to supply it.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting said the Crown alleged that Baker advertised the sale of the drugs in messages on his mobile phone.Baker faces further charges of possessing Class B drugs amphetamine and Class C drug Phenazepam.

Andrew Lupton, 44, and Liam McLoughlin, 48, fraud

A judge has issued arrest warrants for two roofers accused of fraud who failed to attend court.

Judge Jane Goodwin issued the warrants for Andrew Lupton, 44, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe and Liam McLoughlin, 48, of Salisbury Court,West Road, Lancaster.

Lupton is accused of charging a pensioner from Poulton £18,370 for roofing work when the value of the work was just £200.

He is also charged with money laundering.

McLoughlin is charged with fraudulently taking £12,970 for work done on another person’s roof when in fact the work was worth £200.

Alexander Dovey, 24, driving with excess alcohol

A driver stopped in Lytham in the early hours was over the alcohol limit.

Alexander Dovey, 24, of Trent Street, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £135 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said a police officer on patrol on Blackpool Road, Lytham, decided to stop Dovey because of the manner in which he was driving his Peugeot on August 16 about 5.55am.

A breath test showed 42 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Dovey, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates that he had had an interview for a job which he could not attend because of having to appear at court.

Mark Cheston, 38, failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing

A man who told police he had drunk seven pints damaged three parked vehicles when he crashed.

Mark Cheston, 38, of Auburn Grove, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 200 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 30 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police were called to an accident on Grasmere Road on August 28 about 7pm.

Cheston’s Vectra had collided with a Citroen which had shunted into a Punto which smashed into a van.

At the police station Cheston failed to provide a specimen and was described as blowing and sucking into the breathalyser.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, told the judge his client, who had no previous convictions, said he had swerved to avoid a vehicle which pulled out in front of him and admitted having drunk seven pints.

Mr Colebourne added: “He said had never been in trouble before and he was a bag of nerves when trying to use the breathalyser.” Cheston had been employed as a professional driver but lost that job because of the offence and was now going to work as a labourer.