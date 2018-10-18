Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, October 18, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Sean Coughlan, 34, failing to give a specimen

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A Blackpool man charged with failing to give a specimen after being arrested for suspected drink driving has raised “ needle phobia” defence.

Steven Coughlan, 34, of Brighton Avenue, South Shore, is charged with failing to give a specimen of blood at Blackpool police station on September 29 this year.

He denies the offence. His trial will take place at Blackpool Magistrates Court on January 11 next year.

He was bailed in the meantime.

Martin Duff, 28, drug driving

Police were suspicious of a man’s driving in the early hours of the morning with one defective headlight on his car.

Martin Duff, 28, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, was given a drug test at the roadside in Albert Road at 4.20am.

Duff admitted driving with more than the permitted amount of cocaine in his body.

He was banned from the road for three years and ordered to pay £255 in fines and costs.

Kerry Grieve, prosecuting, said Duff’s silver Peugeot was seen with its headlight problem and pulled up by a traffic officer.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had a previous conviction for drunk driving.

Mr Townley said: ”This is a man who looks after his son and rarely goes out.”He went on a friend’s stag weekend and consumed some cocaine.”

Anthony Goldrick, 46, assault

A man has been charged with assaulting a security guard manning the main entrance to Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The case against Anthony Goldrick, 46, of Preston New Road will have to be heard at Preston Magistrates Court where he was due to appear yesterday.

Goldrick was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for the alleged assault as he was about to enter the Blackpool courthouse to face a charge of harassment and using threatening behaviour.

Dean Anderson, 24, breaching sex offences prevention order

A Blackpool man has admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Dean Anderson, 24, of Livingstone Road, will be sentenced a Preston Crown Court.

Anderson will appear at the higher court on November 14. He was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Anderson was made the subject of the order on January 2015.

His lawyer Hugh Pond made no application for bail for Anderson who broke the order by failing to surrender internet enabled devices when requested by police.

Kieron Rowlandson, 27, burglary

A prolific burglar who stole a woman’s bicycle with a basket on in his latest break-in was caught when a police officer saw him riding it.

Kieron Rowlandson, who had a criminal record of at least 15 burglary offences, was identified from CCTV provided by the owner.

Rowlandson, 27, Rede Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to burgling a garage on Briar Close, Thornton.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said CCTV showed Rowlandson forcing open a garage door, taking a £140 woman’s bike and riding off on it on September 3.

The owner sent the CCTV to police and an officer identified and apprehended Rowlandson two days later after spotting him riding along on the bike.

He had a criminal record of 83 previous offences, many for burglary and was on post prison sentence supervision at the time of the crime.Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the garage was detached and in another road from the owner’s home.

Rowlandson had said he was walking home when he decided to steal a bike to get back to Fleetwood.

He had leant on the garage door and it opened.

Benjamin Davies, 41, theft

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of stealing a Red Rascal mobility scooter from outside the owner’s home in Blackpool.

Benjamin Davies, aged 41, of Carr Gate, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to theft of the scooter on August 10 this year.

Davies’s case was adjourned to fix a date for trial.

Michael Gaskin, 29, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man refused to leave the Foxhall Cafe and then fell asleep at a table.

Michael Gaskin, 29, of Kent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.