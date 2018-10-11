Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, October 11, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Brad Gouldbourn, 44. drink-driving, failing to stop for police and possessing a blade in public

A drunken driver who tried to flee from pursuing police and crashed into a lamppost was found to have a machete with a serrated edge in his van.

Brad Gouldbourn, 44, a motorcycle dealer, of Coleridge Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police and possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to five days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a 12 weeks curfew from 8pm to 6am, banned from the road for 17 months and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said police received a report a man was in Eversleigh Avenue, Thornton, with a weapon on September 13 about 4am.

When Gouldbourn saw officers approaching him in Greenmount Avenue he reversed into a lamppost and drove off.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the alcohol limit with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had disarmed another man and taken the machete off him.

Gouldbourn was concerned what that man would do next so he got into his van with the weapon and tried to drive off when approaching the police and explaining what had happened would have been the right thing to do.

Mark French, 27, using threatening words and behaviour and obstructing police and Ian Kitching, 56, using threatening words and behaviour

Two anti-fracking protesters swore at police officers.

Before the court were Mark French, 27, of Maple Farm, Preston New Road and Ian Kitching , 56, of the same address.

French denied using threatening words and behaviour and obstructing the police on February 5 this year.

Kitching denied using threatening words and behaviour. They were both found guilty after a trial at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

French was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 costs. Kitching was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay the same costs.

Nick Turner,prosecuting said that protesters had gathered outside the Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road, as vehicles began to leave the site.

The court heard that French swore at PC Richard Nicholl French and called him a “retard”.

The prosecutor said that Kitching had also used foul language and when he was arrested protesters started a melee and that traffic on the A583 began to build up.

Police Sergeant Danny Clough said he heard French make the “retard” remark to his colleague.

French said: “I believe in direct action as a protester. I have been involved at Preston New Road for 18 months.”

Nicola Hall, defending both men, added: “Both the men don’t have any form of income and are not on benefits.

“They have taken time out of their lives to protest about something they believe deeply about.”

Elicia Whitfield, 28, handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property

A woman accused of handling £700 cash on her birthday which was stolen from an elderly woman’s handbag has made her first appearance at court.

Elicia Whitfield, 28, of Northfield Avenue, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

She was bailed for trial by Blackpool magistrates.